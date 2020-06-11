Mobile insurance offers us peace of mind that is not really paid for. Having our cell phone repaired after a hit, covering an accidental drop into the water or allowing us to get another terminal in case of theft are things that improve our quality of life. In addition, it is usually included the possibility of receiving compensation or a replacement mobile while the claim is resolved, thus reducing to the maximum the time we are left without the device.

Vodafone Care, complete insurance in 4 steps

One of the most complete insurances is that of Vodafone Care, which offers us various types of products depending on our needs. It stands out above others in the ease of contracting, requiring only 4 steps to have everything ready. Another advantage is that it allows you to secure a smartphone or tablet with up to 365 days old, something that not everyone offers.

This service is 100% digital, another advantage that will make it unnecessary to go to a physical store. From the comfort of our home we can manage everything. In addition to all of the above, Vodafone Care insurance offers worldwide coverage in the event of damage to the device abroad with the possibility of giving up to 3 claims per year, with 2 being theft at most. The company’s objective is to return the device within a maximum period of 3 working days after the approval of the incident.

To contract we just have to follow these 4 steps:

Access https://care.vodafone.com/es/

Choose the coverage that best suits our needs.

Confirm the necessary data for the recruitment.

Insured device!

What modalities does Vodafone Care offer?

Vodafone Care offers two types of mobile insurance. On the one hand, we have Accidental Damage Insurance and, on the other hand, Total Protection Insurance. To contract it, the mobile terminal must function normally and not be damaged, having been purchased as new, or as reconditioned directly from a manufacturer or a mobile service provider. Is directed to Vodafone customers.

The plans we currently have and their prices are as follows:

Accidental Damage Insurance

For mobiles or tablets of less than 400 euros, the price will be 4 euros per month with 30 euros of franchise in case of loss.

For mobiles or tablets of more than 400 euros, the price will be 9 euros a month with 75 euros franchise in the event of a claim.

This insurance covers breakages, falls and liquid problems.

Total Protection Insurance

For mobiles or tablets of less than 400 euros, the price will be 7 euros a month with 30 euros of franchise in case of loss.

For mobiles or tablets of more than 400 euros, the price will be 14 euros per month with 75 euros franchise in case of loss.

This covers theft, breakage, falls and liquid problems.

In order for us to understand what type of claim each one covers, Vodafone Care explains that due to damage (breakage or falls) it refers to any accidental damage that affects the functionality of the device. Aesthetic damage that does not affect the functionality of this is not included. Regarding liquid damage, if the device is damaged, it will be repaired or replaced.

Theft coverage, exclusive to the Total Protection plan, applies if the device is stolen from us without consent and we have taken measures to protect your security. For example, it would not apply if we left it in view in the car when parking it. Finally, it must be explained that the franchise it is the amount to be paid only when the claim is approved and the device is repaired or replaced.

Compensation for not being able to use the Vodafone network

Although with all of the above we would already be talking about excellent insurance, the truth is that there is still more. Vodafone Care is a special product for Vodafone customers and also compensates for not being able to connect to the operator’s mobile network.

In this case, we will automatically be paid 1 euro per day for the inconvenience of not being able to use Vodafone’s mobile network services while the device is being repaired or replaced after accepting the claim.