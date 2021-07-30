Vodafone – Capgemini alliance renewed in industrial 5G | News | Infrastructures

Vodafone Spain Y Capgemini join forces to improve 5G product development and engineering processes. The European operator, a pioneer in the deployment of the 5G network in Spain, has chosen Capgemini for its extensive knowledge in telecommunications and in the engineering and development processes that 5G technology will transform in the short and medium term. Both companies are already working together on different projects, among which the “5G Red.es Andalucía Pilot” stands out, with 35 use cases applied to different sectors, which is already in its final stretch, with more than half of the cases executed .

Started in 2018, the objective of this collaboration is to accelerate the arrival of new solutions supported by 5G so that they can boost the industry and other potential sectors, and that position the country as a benchmark in the use of this technology. Capgemini has 5G case labs and platforms that will help shorten time to market for new products and service deployments. Thus, the implementation and development deadlines of the projects will be improved, and will also allow exploring the possibility of scale 5G solutions across verticals and jointly investigate the potential of this technology together with others that will change the future of the sector in different industries and organizations, such as manufacturing, logistics chain, transport and mobility, health or administration through smart cities.

For its part, Vodafone has been a pioneer in offering 5G commercial services in Spain and manages one of the largest 5G innovation programs in Europe and the largest in our country, such as the one carried out in Andalusia, “Piloto 5G Red.es Andalusia”. The operator dominates the local IoT market with more than 3.5 million connections, one of the technologies that will most transform the future of companies, and has an innovation ecosystem in direct contact with customers.

Renewed Vodafone – Capgemini alliance in industrial 5G.

Regarding this agreement, Daniel Jiménez, general director of Vodafone Business in Spain, highlighted that “5G is a fundamental piece of our strategy and thanks to this collaboration with Capgemini Engineering we can accelerate the development of practical cases that have a huge impact on the digitization of companies, as well as on an industrial fabric that needs to adapt to new productive changes in an agile and safe way; and 5G is called to become the best ally for this “.

According to Luís Manuel Díaz de Terán, Vice President and Director of Telecommunications at Capgemini Engineering in Spain: “The combination of our capabilities in 5G and ‘Smart Industry’, the next generation of Industry 4.0, with the deep experience of Vodafone, allows us to accelerate the digital transformation of industries, triggered by 5G and its applications. We have made it easy and scalable to implement the benefits that this revolution brings to customers and citizens. This is the key for our customers to gain a real competitive advantage and for citizens to get the most out of 5G. The revolution is here and Spain must and can lead it. We have the infrastructure and the knowledge of the pilots to make it happen. “