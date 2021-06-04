Vodafone cancels its physical stand at the Mobile World Congress

The Mobile World Congress, which will be held from June 28 to July 1 in Barcelona, ​​has a new face-to-face withdrawal. The Vodafone group will not have a physical stand at the technology event. The telco will participate mostly in a virtual way, like Xiaomi, Qualcomm, Samsung and other companies. This announcement represents another important loss for this technological event.

According to El Economista and CincoDías, Vodafone will not have the traditional stand at the Mobile World Congress and your physical presence will be limited to some members of the executive committee. Operator sources indicate that this “hybrid” presence responds to its global health and safety policy to protect its employees during the pandemic.

In a statement accessed by the aforementioned media, Vodafone assures that “it remains fully committed to the Mobile World Congress, as the key event for industry and governments to come together in a shared vision on how to connect our economies and maximize the benefits of digitization for all citizens and businesses. “

Vodafone is one of the many casualties of the Mobile World Congress

The organizing body of the Mobile World Congress has indicated that this year’s event will be hybrid. That is, there will be virtual and face-to-face activities. The GSMA ensures that there will be conferences, tours and virtual exhibitions that will enrich the event for those who are in person as well as for those who will follow it remotely.

The GSMA ensures that the Mobile World Congress 2021 will take place safely and in compliance with all the necessary sanitary measures. However, sThere are numerous firms that have decided to limit their physical presence. Vodafone joins companies such as Qualcomm, Xiaomi, Google, Facebook, Oracle and Samsung, which will be present virtually.

There are still more than 20 days left for the event that under the slogan “Connected Impact” seeks to focus on topics such as 5G, artificial intelligence, consumer experience and innovation through startups. Between now and the start date, other companies could also follow in Vodafone’s footsteps.

At the moment the GSMA seems to remain firm with its intention to celebrate the Mobile World Congress in a hybrid way. What’s more, in order to attract as many people as possible, they have launched tickets at a promotional price.

Read this too …