Vodafone announces the deployment of the first 5G SA network in Spain

5G SA technology lands in Spain from Vodafone, but only some devices will be compatible at first.

The first 5G SA network from Spain is now available, and comes from the hand of Vodafone. The operator, which was already the pioneer of 5G connectivity in our country, has issued a statement announcing the deployment of its 5G SA in Spain, using technology provided by Ericsson.

In this way, some Vodafone customers will be able to enjoy the highest speed that the 5G technology available in Spain is capable of offering, in addition to accessing new technologies such as Network Slicing.

All the differences and compatibility between the 5G NSA and the 5G SA

Vodafone’s 5G SA, first for Samsung mobile users

As confirmed by the company through the statement, the core 5G SA network will be available, initially, for Samsung smartphone users. Later, compatibility will be added for the rest of the devices with 5G modems prepared to use this type of network.

Among the advantages of this technology are the inclusion of Network Slicing, will allow to carry out a more efficient management of resources in companies and environments with private networks; advances in augmented reality; or Carrier Aggregation, designed to offer greater network coverage and higher speed.

For the moment, Vodafone’s 5G SA network It is available in 25 large cities, with more than 50% coverage in each one.

