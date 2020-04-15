         Vodafone also extends the validity of its prepaid without recharging, so as not to lose the number during quarantine

Following FACUA’s request that the prepaid card users do not lose their number during confinement Although they do not recharge within the stipulated period, the operators’ response was immediate.

If on Monday it was Movistar who made the validity of its prepaid rates more flexible without the need to recharge and yesterday the MásMóvil Group added all its brands to the same initiative, today Vodafone has started to communicate that the company also relaxed restrictions for card customers since last April 7.

In this way, Vodafone will prevent the deactivation of the line in those cases in which it is not used, allowing all customers to keep in touch to receive calls on your usual number.

10 GB extra with Vodafone yu, Básica, Mi País and Traveler

Also, Vodafone has extended the validity of its promotion during confinement for those who continue to recharge, and will continue to add 10 GB extra after each rate renewal. Remember that these gigabytes will not be accumulative, but they will be the first to be consumed after having renewed the rate and are valid for the 28 days of the rates.

The promotion will apply to all prepaid rates for Vodafone yu (Yuser, Super Yuser and Mega Yuser), and at the rates Basic 10 euros with 4 GB and 400 minutes, My country 15 euros with 8 GB for 15 euros, and Vodafone Traveler 20 euros with 25 GB and 150 minutes.

The rest of the tariff conditions remain as summarized in the following table with the Vodafone prepaid card full offer:

