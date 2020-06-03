Complementing the analysis of the state of fixed broadband, it is time to analyze the CNMC’s official data on the evolution of mobile lines this time corresponding to the month of February 2020 which has allowed the market to grow 2.4% more than a year ago to reach 54.63 million lines after losing 1,829 lines last month, because the increase of 93,176 contract lines has not compensated for the loss of 95,005 lines prepaid card.

This time, the poor results obtained in fiber have also weighed down the results of Orange and Movistar in mobile portability, and on the contrary, Vodafone that was somewhat stagnant in fiber, has strongly resumed in mobile portability although it has finally been weighed down in net profit. But to analyze the trend of each operator with a more global vision, we are going to compare the results obtained during the last four years and the annual accumulated.

Movistar achieved its worst portability record in 4 years

The mobile portabilities in January reached more than 640,559 lines that they changed operator keeping the number, which is 7% more than the volume registered the previous year, being the main beneficiaries, Vodafone, which with more than 20,000 lines won achieves his best record in over five years; MásMóvil, which in February achieved its best record in two years with a growth of 63,000 lines; and the independent OMVs, which won wax of 32,000 lines.

Conversely, Movistar reached its worst record in four years after lose more than 56,000 lines. Orange’s loss was even higher than Movistar’s, but still managed to moderate the poor results achieved in January.

Regarding the trend with respect to the same month of previous years, the highest collapse we find it in Movistar and Orange, and to a lesser extent, there is also some wear and tear on the independent OMVs. Vodafone and MásMóvil managed to significantly improve the results.

MásMóvil devastated net profit of mobile lines

Portability data has a great influence and are usually the lines that provide the most value to operators, but the net monthly profit It also helps to know another point of view in the evolution of the total number of mobile lines of operators. In this case, in addition to the lines that change operator keeping the number, the unsubscribing lines (and they will not stop any other operator) and those that register with new number or associated with new services.

Despite the positive data collected by Vodafone in portability, the operator ended up losing total lines by more than 12,000, but the collapse suffered by Movistar was much greater, and above all, Orange, which lost about 80,000 lines in total. On the positive side, MásMóvil continues to shoot above its average with nearly 80,000 lines won and Independent OMVs won more than 43,000 lines.

Compared with the results obtained in previous years, the trend seen in portability is repeated, with Movistar and Orange as the main victims. Vodafone, MásMóvil and independent OMVs continue their positive trend.

As a consequence of the above data on net profit and the concentration of operators, the market shares that continue to close the gap between Movistar and Orange that are 2.7 million apart while Vodafone narrows the gap with Orange, separating nearly 1.16 million lines. MásMóvil, is on track to double its market share in four years and is 4.87 million lines to reach Vodafone.

