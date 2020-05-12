Vodafone has presented this morning the financial results that close its fiscal year with a notable improvement during the last quarter that, among other factors, attribute to the good reception of its new rates with unlimited gigabytes and the bet on 5G It is being key for the business segment.

After the presentation of results, Vodafone has also called the media in a digital meeting in which they have deepened their strategy in Spain, revealing some new details about 5G.

Spain already has 21 cities with Vodafone 5G

Vodafone has officially announced that it has 5G in six new cities, among which are Benidorm, Badajoz, Alicante, Murcia, Palma de Mallorca and Valladolid, and it does so with coverage deployments that cover approximately 50% of these cities, just as they offer since its launch a year ago in 15 other cities.

In this way, Vodafone adds a 21 cities total with 5G, among which were already Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Seville, Malaga, Zaragoza, Bilbao, Vitoria, San Sebastián, Coruña, Vigo, Gijón, Pamplona, ​​Logroño and Santander.

Despite the crisis caused by the coronavirus, from Vodafone they affirm that keep their plans and investment in 5G unchanged, and that all installed base stations are already ready to operate on all frequencies, including the 700 MHz band that are pending auction after the mandatory postponement.

On the development of NB-IoT network, they affirm that it will always have its role in very specific fields where batteries and coverage predominate, but effectively, the rest will turn to 5G.

Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and LG: the 11 5G mobiles from Vodafone

As for the 5G smartphones available, Vodafone already has in its catalog 11 models from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and LG, most of them high-end at the moment, although the variety in the mid-range is expected to increase on the second half of the year.

Of the models available in installments, we find the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G and LG V50 ThinQ 5G.

In addition to 5G coverage and a compatible mobile phone, it is also necessary to have a 5G rate, and from Vodafone they have recalled that all your current rates contract, prepaid and companies they are compatible.

Since the commercial launch, Vodafone is developing numerous business use cases over 5G network, reaching more than 50 use cases in 14 different fields of action and with the collaboration of a total of 30 partners, together with Public Administrations and many other developments in the field of private companies, with applications in tourism, agriculture, health and for the development of smart cities among other.