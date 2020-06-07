Balloons and gifts, smiles of gratitude and love; It is the idyllic scene that the students of initial education manifest towards their teacher Ingrid Ureña, from the Primary School Professor Felcita Euleuterio, located in La Victoria, north of the capital.

Those 30 boys and girls, whose ages range from four to five years, had complained that they could no longer take face-to-face classes with their teacher, arousing the curiosity of their parents, who wondered why their children had that desire to go to classrooms and not stay at home.

The answer was discovered when they noticed that the infants were bursting with joy when they saw the teacher connect during the virtual classes, which gave rise to surprisingly planning a reconnaissance, which was captured by cell cameras and became viral by social networks in an extraordinary way.

“One of the reasons they (the parents) gave me, why they recognized me, was that the children came to the house from before the quarantine, showing that love that I have always offered them; they said they wanted to go to school regardless of whether they were sick, ”says teacher Ingrid Ureña during an interview with LISTIN DIARIO.

Thousands of users were fascinated by the video to see such an act of love that, in these times, seemed to be extinct, especially among students and teachers.

“I thank God first of all because without him none of it would have been possible, all the honor to our God; Thank you very much to the parents and the children for that great love and appreciation that they have had, that wonderful gesture that they have had towards me, it really has been surprising, I did not know that all this would come this far, but thanks to them, this It would not have been possible, they are at the center of all this, ”says Ureña with a smile.

Ingrid’s vocation is born. From the age of 11, together with her sister Yesenia Ureña, who is also a teacher, she taught the little ones to read and write.

Originally from Santiago de los Caballeros, she has lived in the capital since she was three years old. In addition, he has taught for 22 years in different educational centers and graduated with a degree in Initial Education from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

Ingrid’s secret to dealing with children is patience, since she understands that not everyone lives in pleasant environments, even many come from dysfunctional or troubled families, so her duty is to try to help them.

“When we see children mistreating their peers, we realize that there are problems at home or in the environment; reason why we talked with his parents, in the school there are also psychologists who help us a lot at work ”, says the teacher.

More acknowledgments

The Minister of Education (Minerd), Antonio Peña Mirabal, gave support to the teacher Ingrid Ureña and arranged for her to be given a state-of-the-art laptop so that she can continue training remotely, in addition to all the support in the training she requires .

“Those types of teachers are the ones who leave their marks on their students and just as she does with her students, they will do the same tomorrow in society. That human quality and vocation of service makes the difference in any society. For us it is an honor that a woman like the teacher Ingrid Ureña is part of the educational community, ”said the head of the Minerd.

“Professor Ingrid”, as her students call her, is the mother of a child, but she assures that she has hundreds because each student who passes through her classrooms becomes part of her life.

She states that her former students, now young, see her on the street and always stop her to thank her for their dedication and dedication, “but what gratifies me the most is to see that they are good people and that the sacrifice we teachers make worth it”.

Ingrid confesses that she never imagined that her current students were going to give her a public recognition in the midst of the pandemic.

Back

The director of the Primary School Professor Felcita Euleuterio, Dulce María Soriano, says that the teacher Ingrid Ureña has always been noted for her collaboration, dynamism and unconditional love.

“She is an excellent teacher, a person dedicated and totally dedicated to her children, and not only to them, but she is always willing in everything that is asked of her. She is one of so many teachers at our school who are excellent in dealing and teaching with children and they fight to be taught classes with her, ”he says.

Despite the fact that no teacher expected that the face-to-face classes would be suspended, the teacher Ureña has been able to adapt to virtual classes and was able to continue the training process with her Pre-primary children.