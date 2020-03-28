Vocalist Rammstein admitted to intensive care coronavirus | EFE

Till Lindemann, singer and leader of the German rock group Rammstein, is in the intensive care unit of a Berlin hospital, since he was affected by the coronavirus, the Bild newspaper announced on Friday.

Lindemann, 57, returned to Germany on March 15 after acting alone in Russia and shortly afterwards sought medical attention after suffering from a high fever.

Doctors diagnosed the famous vocalist with pneumonia and he was immediately admitted to an intensive care unit at a hospital in Berlin under quarantine.

It may interest you: Jolette from La Academia tested positive for Coronavirus

To confirm what this symptomatology pointed out, the coronavirus test was performed and it yielded what was expected, positive.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The Rammstein singer’s situation has improved in recent days, says “Bild.”

Read also: Members of Morat could be infected with Coronavirus

Various celebrities from the world of politics, music, film and television have been affected by this virus.

At the moment, Mexico is in Phase 2 epidemiological and they assure that it will inevitably go to Phase 3, when a general contagion is considered.

.