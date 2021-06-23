Vocalist of Café Tacvba dedicates song to murdered activist Tomás Rojo – El Sol de México

Rubén Albarrán, leader and vocalist of the Mexican rock band Café Tacvba, dedicated a song to the memory of Yaqui activist Tomás Rojo.

Rojo was reported missing on May 27 and weeks later his remains were found in a clandestine grave in the community of Vícam, in the municipality of Guaymas.

“From one moment to the next everything changes and being loving is dangerous, tomorrow we will know if fear has won or we have finally freed ourselves, I know that you are fine, my intuition says, because it is with the earth our connection”, he said. he hears him sing along with a dedication describing him as her good friend, defender of water and builder of peace.

It continues in the description of the video clip: “Likewise for all the Defenders of the territory and the Sacred Elements Giving Life, Earth, Air, Water; like Luis Urbano, another Yaqui fighter killed in days gone by. The Fight for water and the sacred elements belongs to everyone. Stop the violence ”.

Albarrán is well known for being involved in different social movements around the country, such as his recent visits to Sonora to manage drinking water for the Comcáac Nation, a problem with which the town has suffered over the years.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

He has also participated in the traditional festivals of the Yaqui people, where he had the opportunity to meet Tomás Rojo, among other activists of the ethnic group.