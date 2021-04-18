VMware and Dell separate | News | Market

Dell Technologies has announced the planned spin-off of its 81% stake in VMware. The transaction will lead to two independent companies positioned for growth in the data age. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of calendar 2021.

Dell Technologies and VMware have entered into a commercial agreement that will preserve the companies’ unique and differentiated approaches to the co-development of critical solutions and alignment in sales and marketing activities. VMware will continue to use Dell Financial Services to help customers finance their digital transformations.

“By unleashing VMware, we hope to drive additional growth opportunities for Dell Technologies, as well as VMware, and unlock significant value for stakeholders.” Michael Dell, President and CEO of Dell Technologies.“Both companies will continue to be important partners, providing Dell Technologies with a differentiated advantage in the way we deliver solutions to customers. At the same time, Dell Technologies will continue to modernize its core PC and infrastructure businesses and embrace new opportunities through an ecosystem. open to grow in hybrid and private cloud, the edge and telecommunications. “

Upon completion of the spin-off, Michael Dell will remain chairman and chief executive officer of Dell Technologies, as well as chairman of the board of VMware. Zane Rowe will remain VMware’s interim CEO, and VMware’s board of directors will remain unchanged.

Creation of substantial value

After a thorough review of potential strategic options, both parties determined that this transaction will simplify capital structures and create additional long-term business value. Upon closing of the transaction, VMware will distribute a special cash dividend of $ 11.5 billion to $ 12 billion to all VMware shareholders, including those of Dell Technologies. Based on Dell Technologies’ current 80.6% ownership in VMware, Dell Technologies would receive between $ 9.3 and $ 9.7 billion and intends to use the net proceeds to pay off debt, positioning the company well for ratings of investment grade.

At the close of the transaction, Dell Technologies shareholders would receive approximately 0.44 VMware shares for each Dell Technologies share they own, based on the shares outstanding today.