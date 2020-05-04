         VLC for Android is updated with a much more modern new design: so you can try it now

At the end of 2019 we told you that VLC, one of the best multimedia players on the mobile market, was updated with new design lines. Despite being something more Material Design, it was still below some alternatives at the interface level, something that It has just changed with the radical change at the interface level that the app has undergone.

The application now happens to have a much more modern design And while the update comes to beta first, it’s easy to install manually in a few seconds.

This is what VLC looks like now

VLC has gone on to have a much more “Material” design, inspired by the design lines that Google marks for applications. Now the main options with which we can interact are at the bottom of the screen, instead of in the old side menu. It is a good solution at the aesthetic level and, functionally, allows us to access everything more easily. These options are configured with the sections of ‘Video’, ‘Audio’, ‘Browse’, ‘Playlists’ and ‘More’, among which we can change at the push of a button.

On the left, old VLC menu. On the right the new one.

In the ‘more’ section we can change the system preferences and add addresses for stream, all with a pretty and simple interface. Of course, the player itself, at least in this beta version, it’s still the same, with controls whose interface is somewhat old.

The VLC beta can be installed via APK in seconds. We have been testing it for a long time and works as well as stable version, so it is recommended to install it if we want to enjoy the new design now. The stable version should arrive in the coming weeks on the Play Store.

