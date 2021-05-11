Vlahovic, the fashion forward who already wants half of Europe

05/11/2021 at 11:44 AM CEST

Quique Briz

Write down the name of Dušan Vlahovi & cacute;, because this summer is going to sound strong among the greats of Europe. This tall Serbian striker from Fiorentina is becoming a revelation in the A series thanks to his 21 goals, which place him as Calcio’s second top scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

And it is that so far in 2021, only Robert Lewandowski Y Leo Messi they have scored more goals than the Serbian. Emerged from the quarry of Partizan of Belgrade, the Fiorentina paid in 2018 two million euros to the Serbian club. In his third season he has taken an incredible leap: he is the author of almost half of his team’s goals and accumulates six goals and one assist in the last four games played.

While at Fiorentina he is already an institution – he is the first foreigner in over twenty goals since Batistuta-, in the Serbian national team he has already begun to carve out a niche alongside Aleksandar Mitrovi & cacute; up front, taking his place Luka Jovi & cacute;. In seven games played, he has already seen goal twice.

It is a tall forward that tends to open up to the wings, with an imposing aerial game thanks to its 190 centimeters in height. Although he acts as a pure nine, he constantly participates in the game and has good control of the ball, which has led him to score 21 goals in Serie A. Taking into account his characteristics, he has already been compared to Erling haaland. “I watch him. I try to understand his completion and how he moves. I believe that with commitment I can reach their level “, declared the Serbian in the Italian media La Repubblica.

Not a few large teams have noticed Vlahovi & cacute ;. In Italy, the Milan is the best positioned to take the forward, while the Rome he has also taken an interest in him. Outside of Calcio and according to ‘Corriere dello Sport’, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United or Real Madrid They have already noticed the Serbian striker.

Fiorentina will try to retain him by offering a contract of three million and a clause of 70 million eurosTherefore, it would be possible for him to stay one more season at Artemio Franchi and make the leap to a great one in the following season. However, the name of Dušan Vlahovi & cacute; it will sound strong this summer thanks to its spectacular performance.