Vladmir Guerrero Jr. hit two home runs off the best Rays pitchers

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a pair of home runs against the Tampa Rays on Friday night at the MLB.

Through the meeting of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected a home run before one of the most uncomfortable pitchers of all the MLB, Tyler Glasnow, who must have regretted making that pitch to him.

Later he hit another home run in the 12th inning off Diego Castillo. Both Glasnow is the best starter for the Rays and Diego Castilllo is the best reliever on the team, both were punished by the Dominican.

Now Vladimir Guerrero Jr he’s hitting 338. with 13 homers and 36 RBIs, leading both departments on his team so far this season; quite the opposite of the last season when I had 41 kilos more.

Here the videos:

Vladdy hacks ONLY 😤 #PLAKATA 💥 pic.twitter.com/l4aR0XE2Fh – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 22, 2021

Another multi-PLAKATA game for Vladdy 💥 pic.twitter.com/BmqRzDIvPe – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 22, 2021

It is no secret to anyone that last season the problem was not Guerrero Jr.’s mind or swing but those 41 pounds of fat that he had on his body that today he does not miss at all.