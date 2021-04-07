Vladimir Putin prepares the ground to rule 36 years

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, signed a law that would allow him to remain in power until 2036, a measure that formalizes the adjustments to the Magna Carta endorsed by popular vote last year.

The July 1 constitutional vote included a stipulation restarting Putin’s previous terms, opening the way for him to seek re-election two more times. Critics rejected the measure.

The signature of the President comes after the Duma (Lower House) and the Federation Council or Senate formally approved the law. The legislation was published yesterday on an official legal information portal.

Putin, 68, who has been in power since 2000 -Longer than any other Kremlin leader since the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin– He stated that he will decide later if he will seek re-election in 2024, the year in which his current six-year term ends.

He has argued that restarting the term count was necessary to prevent his subordinates from being “Looking from side to side“In search of possible successors instead of” attending to their normal functions. ” At the moment there is no rival in sight for his succession.

The norm also confirms that in the future only those citizens over 35 years of age who have lived permanently in this country, and not less than 25 years, may be candidates for the Russian Presidency.

Applicants to the Kremlin may not possess dual citizenship or have had a passport from another nation in the past.

In addition, with the new laws, Putin guarantees for himself and for the vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, immunity for life. This would apply in a certain way for the relatives of both, their assets or companies.

The amendments to the Constitution also emphasize the priority of Russian legislation over international standards, prohibit same-sex marriages and mention “a belief in God” as a core value.

The reform comes when Putin is at one of his lowest moments of popularity, hovering around 60 percent, high by Western standards.

Its decline in popularity is mainly due to the Covid-19 health crisis, in which Russia adds more than 4.5 million cases and almost 100,000 deaths from the disease.

It also has to do with social discontent and the blow to the economy due to the pandemic.

Added to that is the case of the opposition Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned last summer in Siberia, according to him on the orders of the Russian President. The dissident is in jail.

