Vladimir Moragrega and his message after being presented as a reinforcement of Atlético San Luis

Atlético de San Luis began to assemble its team for the Apertura 2021 and this Monday, June 21, made official the hiring of Mexican striker Vladimir Moragrega, who arrives from the Atlantean Iron Colts.

After the official announcement of the Potosí team, Moragrega, who also sounded like a possible reinforcement of the Chivas del Guadalajara, showed his happiness for this new challenge with a message through his social networks.

“Thank you very much @AtletideSanLuis we go with everything and for everything,” wrote the 22-year-old forward through his Twitter account.

In the 2021 Clausura Tournament, Vladimir Moragrega played a total of 19 matches, between the regular phase and the league, in which he managed to score seven goals in 1392 minutes played.

