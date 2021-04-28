Vladimir Guerrerp Jr is on fire this season.

The Dominican this season has found his rhythm on offense.

In the 22 major league games played this season by the Dominican, his stats have improved enormously compared to previous years.

This baseball player, the son of a Major League legend, came to the big leagues with great expectations from the team owners who invested in him and also from the fans who admire him a lot.

And from his first year his impact was very positive and productive. But the fans wanted more as they knew the skills he possessed and which he demonstrated many times in the minor leagues.

And of course the Scouts knew that at some point he would explode on the offensive.

Well, that moment has come and the only thing left to do is enjoy the game of this boy who is barely beginning his career in big leagues.