Vladimir Guerrero (son) Vladimir Guerrero (father) in his early days.

The Guerrero a dynasty in the majors.

We all know Vladimir Guerrero and everything he did as a professional baseball player in the Major Leagues for a team called Montreal Expos as well as in the Angels.

But his father has inherited all the offensive skills of his father and demonstrated all his power in just 199 games.

Since he was in the minor leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays, his projection on offense was very promising.

In 2015 Minor Leagues, Baseball América ranked Guerrero as the best international free agent, and MLB ranked him the fourth best.

On January 24, 2017, MLB named Guerrero the third-best prospect at third base.

Starting the 2018 minors season, Guerrero was considered the best prospect in the Blue Jays organization by MLB and Baseball America.

He has all the possibilities and gifts to emulate and in the near future quickly surpass everything his father did.