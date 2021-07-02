Vladimir Guerrero sent an emotional message to his son after being selected for the all-star game

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero He sent an emotional message to his son Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after being the most voted for the all-star game of the MLB.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He was the one that received the most votes for the all-star game, as well as became the youngest player to lead the voting for said event of the MLB.

It is no secret to anyone that since he opened his eyes he has been in the world of baseball because his father was a member of the hall of fame and played with several teams at his highest level.

Vladimir Guerrero He posted a photo of when he participated in the home run derby and had a little boy by his side who today is on his way to stardom and took over the all-star game in terms of voting.

“When you were little you used to go with me to the all-star game, today you become the youngest player to lead the MLBin the vote of the stars “