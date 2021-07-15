Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wore a very special and personalized glove at his consecrating MLB All-Star Game



Vladdy Jr. became the youngest All-Star Game MVP in MLB history.

Photo: Matthew Stockman / .

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is living a dream season in MLB. And one of his consecrating days has already happened: it was in the All-Star Game, in which he hit a monstrous home run and won the MVP of the game. As an award he dedicated to his father, the glove he used on his magical night was also inspired by Vladimir Guerrero.

“Vladdy Jr.” He wore a custom glove, which repeatedly had a photo of him as a child, and accompanied his father during his father’s internship with the Montreal Expos, the first team in Vladimir Guerrero Sr.’s career.

In the photo, father and son show off their cap and helmet for fans. Without a doubt, it is a photo that the Toronto Blue Jays star treasures in a very good way. He also talks about the good relationship with his father, who has always supported him on his way.

This is incredible. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s All-Star Game glove is wrapped with the iconic photo of him and his Dad. (📷: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/9w6JFlwwEh – Boardroom (@boardroom) July 13, 2021

In the All-Star Game, Guerrero Jr. hit a 468-foot home run, the longest recorded to date in a midseason classic. The hit increased the lead of the American League, which ended up defeating the National League (5-2).

WELCOME TO THE #ALLSTARGAME, VLADDY. pic.twitter.com/h3c93bBMn2 – MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2021

To conclude the day, he won the Most Valuable Player award, which he dedicated to his father with very close words. There is no doubt that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on the right track in MLB. The Dominican MVP.