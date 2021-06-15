Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with his 23rd homer to tie the game for ninth

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added his home run number 22 of the season to tie the game for ninth against the Red Sox in the MLB.

Through the third game of the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a violent home run Solitary when the game was about one out to finish, the nicknamed “the beast” caught a turn 87 miles from Matt Barnes.

VLADDY. CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/5OX2UxhUqP – MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2021

Now Vladimir Guerrero Jr. he left behind Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the home run lead by 3 home runs, making it clear that he is heading to 50 home runs this season and because he is the most voted for the all-star game.

More and more the Dominican is going ahead of those who are hot on his heels in offensive statistics such as Rafael Devers, Jose Abreu and is heading for the AVG leadership of the entire MLB beating Nick Castellanos.

In this game he batted 4-2 with 1 RBI, increasing his batting average to 346. with 22 homers and 57 RBIs, leading the American League in those three departments in the MLB.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads all players in the All-Star Game voting.

Initialists:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR, 51% of the votes.

2. José Abreu, CWS, 9%

3. Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 8%