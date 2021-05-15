Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with another beastly homer against the Phillies

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected another home run in the Big leagues 2021. This time through the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays game, Vladimir Guerrero Jr hit a beast home run down right field, this being his ninth honoring the season of the MLB.

This home run was to open the scoring for a game that was very close 0 runs to nil the Toronto Blue Jays took a 1 run to nil lead.

Now the Toronto Blue Jays’ 4 million investment is hitting for 319.9 home runs and 27 RBIs.

Here the video:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Toronto Blue Jays (9) pic.twitter.com/fYxanlBpZn – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 15, 2021

It has not just arrived that he is having an extremely productive season for the widgets team but especially for development they have not spoken a great offensive surprise demonstrating why he was ranked as the best prospect in the league. MLB in his time.

Before starting the 2021 season Vladimir Guerrero Jr He said through an interview with Yancen Pujols that this was going to be his season to show that he is on the same level as the other children such as Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr in the MLB.

Besides Guerrero Jr., the other Blue Jays hitters like Teoscar Hernandez, Marcus semien and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. have been doing well.