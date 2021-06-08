Vladimir Guerrero Jr, the undocumented owner of the American League

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the undocumented owner of the American League at the time of the MLB 2021.

After losing 41 kilos of weight in the offseason with hard work without rest, the Dominican has left many haters speechless with his wood and also with his defense.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. He’s leading the American League in home runs (18), second in RBIs (46), first in AVG (333), first in OPS (1,098), second in SLG (662) first in OBP (.436.

In addition, as if that were not enough, he is the first baseman with the best fielding percentage and with the fewest errors in the American League in the league. MLB.

Why is he the “undocumented” owner of the LA?

The season is very young and the break of the all-star game has not yet arrived, things can change quite a lot, since other players such as Rafael Devers, Adolis Garcia, Shohei Ohtani and Jose Abreu are hot on the heels of many mentioned statistics that Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. currently leads in the MLB.

AWESOME. 😱 PHENOMENAL. 🤯 VLADDY JR. 🥵 💯% DOMINICAN # MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/lXcc8d4TDO – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 7, 2021

Multiple commentators have opted to say that the son of the hall of famer can go all out for the AL MVP, as Shohei Ohtani has been off with his stick lately.