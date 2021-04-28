Vladimir Guerrero Jr. “Sentences” the Nationals with Three Home Runs; two to Max Scherzer

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger in the MLB, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., I pass sentence against the veteran pitcher of the Washington Nationals Max scherzer, putting him behind bars after a two-kilometer home run game.

During the first confrontation between the Toronto Blue Jays against the Washington Nationals, as a way to start a series agreed to three games, the Dominican and son of the immortal Vladimir Guerrero, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., I bring out the cannons, who in the face of his second at bat hit a grand slam versus shipments of Max scherzer, while in his third appearance to the batter’s box he had another home run.

After falling dominated with a double play roll in the first inning, coming out to bat as third bat for the Tiles on Tuesday of the MLB, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Heading into the third inning, he found a bases loaded situation, who during a four-pitch shift responded to a slider pitch from Max scherzer with what would be a four-run homer.

The aforementioned flyby by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., finally reached an exit speed of the park of 108.4 miles per hour on his route, responding to a slider of 86 miles per hour, depositing the ball in left field territory with a calculated distance of 415 feet from the box batting. Fruit of this Grand slam, Guerrero Jr. brought running backs Alejandro Kirk, Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette to the plate.

Heading into the fifth innings, after hitting a bases-loaded homer against Max scherzer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He returned to bring out all his power again against Scherzer, this time connecting a solo homer throughout the center field, second hit that came from the batter’s box with a speed of 110.5 miles per hour, taking a distance of 436 feet, these being two hits the fifth and sixth homers for Guerrero Jr. in the season opener of MLB, respectively.

And that was not all Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the departure of Max Scherzer, He hit his third hit of the night, setting a career record in MLB:

What was that record?

Guerrero Jr. became the youngest player in the history of MLB with 3+ HR and 7+ RBI. Guerrero Jr. did this two days younger than the previous record holder, Yordan Álvarez (22 years and 44 days).

GRAND SLAM, Vladimir Guerrero Jr:

Second home run:

Third home run