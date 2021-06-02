Vladimir Guerrero Jr. returns to MLB home run lead

The slugger of the moment MLB, face of the Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues his moment of glory in the MLB, who during the night of this Tuesday was once again positioned as the only home run leader of the entire baseball circuit.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. I take possession of the home run lead of MLB again this Tuesday, hitting a three-run homer all over right field, hitting a recorded distance of 412 feet, to be called back: All-Major League Home Run Leader.

Gurrero Jr., the son of Hall of Fame Vladimir Guerrero, hit his 17th homer of the current season of MLB on his first pitch in an inning, hitting a 90-mile-per-hour slider, driving running backs Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette from the bases.

After a fourfold tie has occurred, Vladimir I stick my head out of his Blue jays on the MLB, hitting his 17th home run of the current season Big leagues, leadership that was divided to 16 homers per side between Fernando Tatis Jr., Adolis García, Ronald Acuña Jr., in addition to the Dominican player from first base for the Azulejo band.

Video:

NOBODY circles the bases like Vladdy 😤 #PLAKATA 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ayps64kcBa – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 1, 2021