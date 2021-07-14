Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made history after winning MVP in his first all-star game in the Major Leagues

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made history by being named the MVP of the Stars game of the MLB 2021.

After a 3-1 game with a solo homer and an RBI, Guerrero Jr. was not satisfied with being the second-youngest player in the history of the league. MLB to hit a home run in an all-star game, but also scored the Mvp.

1. Jonny Bench 21-228 (1969) 2. Vlad Guerrero Jr. 22-119 (2021) 3. Joe Medwick 22-228 (1934) Guerrero Jr., is the first Blue Jays player to be named MVP of the Stars game.

In addition, he is the eighth Dominican in MLB history to win an All-Star Game MVP, the last to do so was Robinson Cano in the 2017 season with the Seattle Mariners at Marlins Park.

Dominicans MVP in All-Star Games YEAR PLAYER TEAM 1965 | Juan Marichal | SFG 1990 | Julio Franco | TEX 1999 | Pedro Martinez | BOS 2004 | Alfonso Soriano | TEX 2005 | Miguel Tejada | BAL 2012 | Melky Cabrera | SFG 2017 | Robinson Canó | SEA

List of Father and Son who have hit home runs in the MLB All-Star Game:

Bobby (1973) and Barry (1998 and 2002) – Griffey: Ken Sr. (1980) and Ken Jr. (1992) – Guerrero: Vladimir Sr. (2006) and Vladimir Jr. (2021)