Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a magnificent move on Shohei Ohtani

The dominican Vlaidmir Guerrero Jr. Be lucio at first base with an incredible catch in the Major League Baseball-MLB.

Through the first game of the Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Anaheim Angels, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Not only do I know Lucio hitting 4-2 with a beastly homer, but his defense was flawless as well.

Shohei Ohtani is one of the left-handers with the most violent swing towards right field, this time, he released a missile that seemed to go over the initial, however, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. he made a magnificent jump to get the ball.

Excellent play by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pic.twitter.com/ozP8rET8fW – Héctor Gómez (@ hgomez27) April 9, 2021

When asked about his performance in the initial, this is what he said:

“Man, I’m a good first baseman now. I tell you. I’m only going to get better from now on. Even better ”.

The Toronto Blue Jays want their young player to focus on playing at first base, in order for him to be a defensive star and available when his services are needed at third base, he has a future in both parts of the game. terrain and is one of the youngest and most talented players in the MLB.