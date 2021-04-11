Vladimir Guerrero Jr. introduced Santiago Espinal to the legendary Albert Pujols

The initialist Vladimir Guerrero Jr. introduced him to Albert pujols to his partner Santiago Espinal prior to a game in the MLB.

Obviously Santiago Espinal He seemed to be ashamed to speak with one of the best hitters in the Major Leagues, however, he managed to speak face to face thanks to “the diligences” of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Here the video:

Vlad Jr. introducing his teammate Santiago Espinal to Albert Pujols is the most wholesome thing you’ll see today Awesome 👏 (via @thehazelmae) pic.twitter.com/jkT0RFrIzU – Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) April 11, 2021

Most likely, Guerrero Jr. has already met Albert pujols long before he was signed by the Toronto Blue Jays, since his father had a good connection with Albert and they surely met in time, that is why there is trust.

On that same night, Santiago Espinal batted 2-2 with two walks and featured a solid defense against the Anaheim Angels in the MLB 2021. Espinal promises a lot in this Blue Jays team, where there is plenty of talent and they have great projections.