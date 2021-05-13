Vladimir Guerrero Jr. imitated the pitcher making the same movement

The Dominican of the Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, imitated the pitcher Jordan Romano in the middle of the game of the MLB against the Atlanta Braves.

Season after season, a pitcher with a strange way of throwing always appears, this time, Jordan Romano flexes his legs more than normal before making a throw, which has caught the attention of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. so he has decided to imitate him.

Here the video:

Lol Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is just a big kid playing Major League Baseball pic.twitter.com/qyjWvE4wQl – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 13, 2021

In baseball there is more than discipline and professionalism, to these two doctrines mentioned we must add the fun that makes things come naturally to the player, especially those players from the baseball team. MLB they must travel and bring great stress.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the Toronto Blue Jays won the six games they played against the Atlanta Braves this season; they swept the two series mercilessly.