Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the day in a row; takes ten in total

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sounded a home run for consecutive day in the MLB; He has a total of ten this season.

In the first game of the series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Philies, Guerrero Jr. hit a solo homer while in the second game he applied it again.

Saying home run from Vladimir Guerrero Jr it traveled a distance of more than 400 feet with an output of more than 100 miles per hour. Now the first baseman is hitting 310 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs.

Here the videos:

Dominican power! 🇩🇴 HOME # 10 by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #HazloGrande pic.twitter.com/aELDHYMI4U – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) May 16, 2021

“Oh my god” Vlad’s power leaves the fans in awe 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Sz3mqwnF0S – MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2021

There is no doubt that we are witnessing a totally vengeful season from Vladimir Guerrero Jr; who is no secret to anyone focused a lot on his physique during the offseason after having a terrible 2020 in the MLB.

Things point to Warrior Jr. go back to being that player with a beastly swing with a lot of contact that he had in the minor leagues; for which he was named the best prospect of the MLB.