Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit the longest home run of his career in the majors

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a beast home run against the Kansas City Royals and incidentally the longest of his career in the MLB.

Guerrero Jr. is one of the hardest hitters since he made his debut in the MLBHowever, it is more line home runs than long distance home runs.

This time, through the confrontation of the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals, Guerrero Jr. sounded a huge home run It went out 112 miles and traveled a distance of 456 feet.

According to Stacast, this has been the home run longest in the Dominican’s career and now leads the MLB in hits connected to more than 110 miles with six, beating Aaron Judge.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Toronto Blue Jays (3)

A 456 foot pole !!! 🔥🔥🔥 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his third home run of the season and the 27th of his career. 💥 This is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s longest home run in his young career. #PLAKATA

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. he continues to do his thing, hitting 413. with three homers and 10 RBIs, being the most consistent bat of the Toronto Blue Jays so far this season.

Since he began shedding several pounds during the offseason, it was expected that this promising prospect from the MLB2018 will unleash his talent 100%, that’s what he’s been doing since the beginning of the season.