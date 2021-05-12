The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his eighth home run of the season with Tiles Toronto in the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB.

A pitching that stayed in the power zone, Vlady Jr. did not forgive him and sent it flying all over the right field of the Big leagues.

Moments before in the game with the runoff near Ronald Acuña Jr., the Latinos who are close friends said something to each other when Acuña was passing by. Guerrero Jr. at the first base of the MLB.

Who knows if Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He said: “Right now it’s my turn.” Word that he could have fulfilled because he added his eighth home run of the campaign in the Big leagues.

In addition, it was because of the garden that the Venezuelan patrolman covers precisely that he did not like at all that his good friend connected him home run to your organization.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – Toronto Blue Jays (8)

pic.twitter.com/9blleVUOiA – MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) May 12, 2021

In the present harvest, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. registers a .310 average with 25 RBIs and eight four-corner hits with the Tiles Toronto in the MLB.

Undoubtedly, the Dominican continues on and showing that the work of the off-season was worth it to register these guarimos in the Big leagues.