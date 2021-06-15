Vladimir Guerrero Jr. equaled records of Ronald Acuña Jr and Cody Bellinger on home runs

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. records of Ronald Acuna Jr Y Cody bellinger on home runs in the MLB 2021.

After hitting his 22nd home run of the season, no other Toronto Blue Jays player the same age as Guerrero Jr. has hit 25 home runs in a season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr has homered 4 games in a row, only one player has homered in 5 consecutive games at Guerrero’s current age or younger:

2018 Ronald Acuna Jr: 20 years, 239 d since the last game of the streak in the MLB.

Additionally, only 3 players have had more home runs than Guerrero Jr in his first 65 games of a season at age 22 or younger:

2017. Cody bellinger: 24

1959 Harmon Killebrew: 24

1970 Johnny Bench: 23

In his previous two seasons, he hadn’t gone past 9 home runs in 2020 and 17 in 2018.

Most home runs in the first 64 games played this season, in the history of the Toronto Blue JaysÑ

2000 Carlos Delgado: 24

1987 George Bell: 23

2021 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 22

Vlad Jr has 22 HR in 64 games this season Only 3 players have had MORE in their 1st 65 games of a season at age 22 or younger: 2017 Cody Bellinger: 24

1959 Harmon Killebrew: 24

1970 Johnny Bench: 23 👀 Vlad can tie or pass them tomorrow, in his 65th game! – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 15, 2021

Vladimir Guerrero Jr has homered in 4 straight games Only 1 player has homered in 5 straight games at Vlad’s current age or younger: 2018 Ronald Acuña Jr: 20 y, 239 days of final game of the streak – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 15, 2021

Most HR in 1st 64 games played in season, Blue Jays history: 2000 Carlos Delgado: 24

1987 George Bell: 23

2021 Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 22 – Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 15, 2021

In this game he batted 4-2 with 1 RBI, increasing his batting average to 346. with 22 homers and 57 RBIs, leading the American League in those three departments in the MLB.