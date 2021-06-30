Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earned praise for his magnificent defensive play in the opening opener

The dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. she wore a beautiful and magnificent move defensive in the first with the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB.

In the previous season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. he couldn’t even get within a low shot of his teammates to complete any move, due to the 41 extra pounds on his body.

However, in this 2021 season he has not only impressed offensively in the MLBInstead, we’re going through the middle of the season and his fielding% is 994. with just 3 errors and 49 double plays.

Through the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners game, Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien made a routine double play, but Bichette’s uncle was not magnificent, nevertheless. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. he used his agility.

Those players who propose to have discipline as their goal are always worthy of applause. Incredible how Vladimir's physical change has allowed him to improve his performance, not only on offense, but also as a first baseman.

Guerrero can aspire to his first MLB gold glove if he continues to play at this magnitude, as well as a silver bat surely, since an MVP and a batting title are bigger things.