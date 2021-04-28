Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did something his dad never did: hit three home runs in one game



He became the youngest Blue Jays player to hit three home runs in one game.

Photo: Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had the best night of his fledgling major league career. The Canadian-born Dominican was uncovered with three home runs against the Washington Nationals in the victory of their team, the Toronto Blue Jays, by a score of 9-5.

He took it out of Max Scherzer with bases loaded to come back in the game in the third inning. In the fifth episode he repeated the dose with another huge hit, this time with no one on base. Two innings later, with a player on base, he finished his task.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. achieved what his father never achieved: hit three full-turn hits in a match. And that was just the beginning of more marks achieved by the slugger.

Guerrero Jr. became the youngest player in Blue Jays history to have a three-homer game; and he is the second youngest in the last 50 years to do so in MLB. Also, to put the icing on the cake, now ‘Vlady’ is the youngest in history to have a three-homer, seven-RBI game.

“What a night for my son. All the hard work is paying off“Wrote Vladimir Guerrero Sr. after the historic meeting of ‘Vlady’.