Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues his dream season after another home run

The initialist Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues on with the wood adding his sixth homer of the MLB-Major League Baseball 2021.

Through the first doubleheader game between the Kansas City Royals and the Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a huge home run was hit off Mike Minor’s deliveries.

Now Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting 429. with six homers and eleven RBIs, the best start of his three MLB seasons. It should be noted that the hard work of the Dominican in the offseason has paid off, those 41 pounds were what were making the difference in his performance in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Said jogger traveled a distance of 400 feet with a departure at 105 miles per hour.

Here the video:

It’s simple: Welcome to the world of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.! pic.twitter.com/MgGxATumi3 – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 17, 2021

Remember that Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. He had better projections than Ronald Acuña Jr, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr and any other player who has debuted between 2018 to date, if he manages to wake up that bat from that fiery minor league prospect, then the story could take another direction.

It should be noted that his participation in the Dominican League also helped the Toronto Blue Jays first baseman a lot, where he hit good hits and improved his defense a little on the pads.