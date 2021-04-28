Vizcaya Museum presents flood protection system – Telemundo Miami (51)

MIAMI.- With the next hurricane season in the Atlantic in sight, which will officially begin on June 1, the Vizcaya Museum in Miami presented on Tuesday a protection system against floods that cause storms and hurricanes.

This waterfront museum featuring stunning outdoor gardens today unveiled the Tiger Dam system, which consists of rubber cylinders that are filled with water and can be placed on top of each other to form a barrier of up to 32 feet. (9.7 meters) tall.

As the museum’s deputy director of horticulture and urban agriculture, Ian Simpkins, explained in the presentation, the implementation of the system arose as a result of the damage suffered by the village in which the museum is built due to the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017, and that left damages of “millions of dollars” to the institution.

A video showed images of the completely flooded exterior gardens and damage to the cafeteria of this museum, which becomes the first site in Florida to host this system already used in other states.

The Vizcaya farm, built between 1914 and 1923, owes its existence to the businessman James Deering, who made his fortune in the agricultural industry and decided to locate his winter home in Miami.

With furniture within its walls dating from the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, the house is surrounded by classic gardens, which recall the typical stately estates of Italy and France, and which extend to the sea through which you can Access through a medieval-style barge-shaped jetty.

Originally, the estate consisted of 180 acres (72.8 hectares), which has been reduced to the current 50 acres (20.2 hectares) since the family ceded part to a charitable hospital and the Catholic Archdiocese.

The upcoming hurricane season in the Atlantic will be the first to reflect the new average cyclonic activity in this basin prepared by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In this way, the updated average of a hurricane season in the Atlantic, which has taken into account the 30-year period between 1991 and 2020, increased to 14 named storms and 7 hurricanes.

The previous average activity, based on accumulated records between 1981 and 2010, was 12 named storms and six hurricanes, NOAA said.

In the case of major category hurricanes (3, 4 or 5 on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale), an average of 3 cyclones is maintained.

María Torres, a meteorologist at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the United States, recently highlighted preparing in advance for each hurricane season, as well as taking into account the deadly dangers posed by flooding caused by storm surge.

“Sometimes we take floods lightly and we see that many of the fatalities in recent years have been due to floods, storm surge, that is, seawater entering inland,” he said.

Colorado State University (CSU, in English), in the US, said that this 2021 there will be an activity “above the annual average” and will have 17 named tropical storms in the Atlantic basin.

The CSU annual forecast also reflects eight hurricanes and four of them major, that is, with sustained winds of about 178 kilometers per hour.