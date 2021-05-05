VivoBook Pro 14, a mid-range with OLED and Ryzen Mobile

VivoBook Pro 14 is a new laptop that draws attention to its OLED screen. The hardware base in charge of the Ryzen Mobile is less novel because AMD has managed to introduce its latest solutions in new equipment from all the major manufacturers.

VivoBook is ASUS ‘series of consumer notebooks and convertibles. If the high-end range is not economical and the entry level may not satisfy the needs of all users, this mid-range is ideal, seeking a balance between performance and price.

VivoBook Pro 14 is one of them and, as we said, it surprises with an OLED screen that is not usually at all frequent in this price range. The panel is superb, with 14 inches of diagonal and a native resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels for a 16:10 aspect ratio. It can offer refresh rates of up to 90 Hz and other advantages of this technology such as 10 bits of color and a brightness of 600 nits with which it would enable a good level of HDR. Support for 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut is the most advanced we can remember in notebooks of this level.

ASUS mounts the Ryzen Mobile 5000 as a hardware base accompanied by up to 16 Gbytes of RAM and PCIe NVMe solid state drives. It looks slim and light, and with the expected connectivity, Bluetooth 5 and the Wi-Fi 6 that you must demand from any new batch mobile device, HDMI output, microSD card reader, a USB-C port and three other Type A.

It features an audio system tuned by Harman Kardon, a webcam with a physical shutter to increase privacy, and buttons on the keyboard with which you can mute the microphone and disable the camera itself. It runs on a 50 Wh battery and comes with a 90 Wh power adapter.

VivoBook Pro 14, price and availability

Chinese retailer JD.com has listed this model in a configuration with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe solid state drive. It will also be available with a Ryzen 7 5800H processor for 4,999 yuan which is about 770 dollars.

It is sure to reach the international market. We do not think that at a price as attractive as that, but this mid-range looks excellent with the OLED screen in front.