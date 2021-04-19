VivoBook Flip 14, an ideal convertible for the mid-range

ASUS has announced the update of the VivoBook Flip 14, a convertible that we already liked in its 2020 edition, thinking of users who are looking for a mid-range convertible, versatile for various modes of use, good performance, with high mobility and a very content price below the $ 600 barrier.

The new version of the VivoBook Flip 14 (TM420) maintains its commitment to AMD’s Ryzen with two low-voltage U-series versions and two models to choose from. Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 5700U. Memory options go through 8 or 16 Gbytes of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, while 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB PCIe SSD solid state drives will be offered for internal storage.

The screen is a 14-inch multi-touch IPS with FHD resolution and “frameless” NanoEdge technology for an 82% screen-to-body ratio. It offers 178 degrees of viewing angle, is capable of reproducing 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and supports the ASUS Pen stylus that comes with a bracket to attach to your computer.

As a good convertible it has a metal hinge that allows you to rotate the screen up to 360 degrees to place it on the keyboard and go from laptop to tablet mode or other types of use (tent mode for entertainment or presentations) of equipment with this design. Its metal chassis is 17.5 mm thick and weighs only 1.3 kg.

His connectivity It is very similar to last year’s version, with Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, three USB ports (3.2 Type C, 3.2 Type A, 2.0), HDMI video output, combo audio output and microphone, Harman Kardon speakers, microSD card reader and Kensington lock. Its 50 Wh battery has a fast charge and should offer autonomy for a day of use.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14, availability and price

The computer pre-installs Windows 10 Home and includes the MyASUS software that facilitates its use with mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets, offering wireless file and URL transfers, as well as remote access to files to allow moving files, Mirror and Screen Extender modes. Vivo Flip 14 (model TM420) is now available in select regions with a sale price of 599 dollars in its base configuration.

Cost content for one of the best convertibles that can be found in the mid-range and that is also available with Intel processors for those who prefer them to AMD’s Ryzen. This version of the VivoBook Flip 14 is available internationally in a configuration with a Core i3-10110U, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for 649 euros.