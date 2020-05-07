Without hype or cymbal, Vivo has announced in Malaysia a new mid-range terminal for its Y series: the new Vivo Y30. If the model number seems high to you, we remind you that there is also the Vivo Y50 with which, by the way, it shares several features.

The Vivo Y30 is a new mid-range with a heart from MediaTek, camera with four lenses and a generous 5,000 mAh capacity battery. It has more contained specifications than the Vivo Y50 that we mentioned before, and also a lower price: it does not reach 200 euros to change.

Vivo Y30 datasheet

I live Y30

screen

LCD 6.47 “

HD +

Dimensions and weight

162.04 x 76.46 x 9.11 mm

197g

Processor

Helium P35

RAM

4GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

8 MP

Rear camera

13 MP f / 2.2

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh

Drums

5,000 mAh

Operating system

Android 10

Funtouch OS

Connectivity

LTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

From 192 euros to change

A lens for every situation

The Vivo Y30 is a new terminal that represents the most average mid-range that stands out for betting on the perforated screen to incorporate the front camera. The screen is in theory 6.47-inch LCD with HD + resolution, although in the Vivo store it is indicated that it is 6.53 “FHD +, which is the same as the Vivo Y50.

The terminal is launched with the Helium P35 of MediaTek on board, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage via a microSD card. Another strong point of the terminal is found in the battery, which has a capacity of 5,000 mAh.

For cameras, the Vivo Y30 mounts an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and a rear camera with four lenses. The main one is 13-megapixel with f / 2.2 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide angle and two additional 2-megapixel sensors: one for macro photography and one for portrait mode blur.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y30

The Vivo Y30 has been officially announced in Malaysia, where it has been put on sale in a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, in the colors white and blue. Its official sale price is 899 Malaysian ringgit, about 192 euros to change.

