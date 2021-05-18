Vivo X60 Pro, Y52 and Y72, the new vivo phones with 5G arrive in Spain | Technology

Vivo renewed its X and Y mobile ranges a few months ago and now three new models land in Spain. We tell you what are the characteristics of the vivo X60 Pro, vivo Y52 and vivo Y72, as well as their price and availability in our country.

Last year, the Chinese brand vivo arrived in Spain and put on sale the terminals of two of its mobile ranges, X and Y. A few months ago, the manufacturer presented in its native country the new models of these families, first the new one. vivo X60 series and a little later the vivo Y52 and Y72.

Now the time has come for these new vivo mobiles to land in Spain, which will go on sale in our country from June. We are going to review below what they offer and the price at which we can buy them in our country.

Vivo X60 Pro, the flagship with ZEISS cameras and gimbal stabilization

The vivo X60 Pro 5G is the flagship of the brand and stands out especially for its photographic equipment, which has been jointly designed with ZEISS. The camera system consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 main sensor with 2.0 gimbal stabilization, a 13-megapixel super wide-angle sensor with a 120º angle of view and a 13-megapixel lens for portraits.

With this equipment, the vivo X60 Pro allows you to say goodbye to shaking when capturing photos and videos, offers a night mode to achieve clearer images and more natural colors, has functions to optimize photos against backlight and has technology Pixel Shift Ultra HD Imaging to enhance colors, details and zoom sharpness.

At the design level we find an elegant and attractive mobile, fixed and light, finished in two colors, Dignight Black and Shimmer Blue. Ride a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The 32 Mpx front screen is housed in a hole located in the upper central part.

The brain of the vivo X60 Pro 5G is the processor Snapdragon 870 with 5G, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The operating system is Android 11 with the OriginOS 1.0 customization layer.

In the following table you can see the vivo X60 Pro technical specifications:

Specifications Vivo X60 Pro 6.56 “AMOLED display | Full HD + | 19.8: 9 aspect ratio | 120 Hz refresh rate | Curved panel Processor Snapdragon 870 RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB Rear cameras 48 MP f / 1.5 Sony IMX598 main sensor with gimbal stabilization | Ultra sensor 13 Mpx wide angle | 13 Mpx telephoto sensor 2xFront camera32 MpxBattery4,200 mAh with fast charging at 33WConnectivity5G, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi 6, USB Type CSOAndroid 11 | OriginOS 1.0Dimensions and weight158.57 × 73.24 × 7.59 mm | 178 gPrice € 799

Vivo Y72 and Y52, the new Y series mobiles with 5G

The new models with 5G of the V series Y also land in our country. Both were presented in China last March, and now they arrive in Spain to make 5G available to terminal users at adjusted prices.

The vivo A72 is equipped with a 6.58-inch screen with Full HD + resolution with drop-type notch to house the front camera and a lower chin. Under the hood we find a processor MediaTek Dimensity 700, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable with a microSD card.

The photographic equipment is one of the strengths of this smartphone. It has a rear camera system with three lenses (64MP main, 8MP wide, and 2MP macro) and four main shooting functions: UltraHD, ultra wide angle, bokeh and macro, allowing you to take pictures of all kinds of scenes from any distance.

These are the best-selling mobile phones on Amazon Spain, among which several Xiaomi smartphones stand out, a brand that overwhelmingly dominates the top of this store.

The vivo A52 shares many of the characteristics with its older brother, although presents some changes to lower the cost. The main change is found in the camera, which replaces the 64 Mpx main sensor with a 48 Mpx one, and is accompanied by a 2 Mpx macro lens and a 2 Mpx bokeh lens. The RAM is also more restrained, 4 GB instead of 8 GB.

So that you can compare the similarities and differences at a glance, Here you can see the specifications of the vivo Y72 and Y52:

Specificationsvivo Y72vivo Y52 6.58 “LCD | Full HD + | 20: 9 aspect ratio 6.58” LCD | Full HD + | 20: 9 aspect ratio ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 700MediaTek Dimensity 700RAM8GB4GBStorage128GB128GBRear cameras64MP AF + 8MP super wide angle + 2MP maco48MP AF + 2MP macro + 2MP bokeh Front camera16MP8MPW battery 5,000mAh with fast charge 000 mAh with fast charging at 18WConnectivity5G, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type C5G, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type CSOFuntouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11Dimensions and weight163.95 x 75.3 x 8.5mm | 193 g163.95 x 75.3 x 8.5mm | 193 g Price € 299 € 249

Vivo X60 Pro, Y72 and Y52: price and availability in Spain

The three new models of vivo mobiles will go on sale in Spain in June. In the following list you can see the price of the vivo X60 Pro, Y72 and Y52:

I live X60 Pro: 799 euros. I live Y72: 299 euros. Live Y52: 259 euros.