The Chinese company has presented the new Vivo X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro +, three new smartphones that position in the mid-range and high-end, and which show really good specifications, although they stand out especially for their rear camera configuration, especially in the Pro and Pro + versions.

Before going to see the specifications of each model, we will review its design and build quality. The three models are built in aluminum (chassis) and topped by a glass layer double, front and rear mounted. In terms of design we see nothing particularly innovative, since the front features an all-screen finish with the camera integrated in a small circular space, while the set of rear cameras is mounted on a rectangular island.

The Vivo X50 Pro and Pro + have a curved finish on the sides of the screen, while the Vivo X50 has a completely flat front. This makes a considerable difference, as the screen edges are more evident in this latest model. After this simple presentation, we are ready to enter to see the specifications of each model.

Live X50

7.5 mm thick.

6.56-inch screen with a Super AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2,376 x 1,080 pixels. Refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Snapdragon 765G SoC with eight-core CPU and Adreno 620 GPU.

8 GB of RAM.

128GB-256GB of RAM.

Four rear cameras: 48 MP (main), 8 MP (telephoto, 3x optical zoom), 13 MP (portrait, 2x optical zoom) and 8 MP (wide angle).

32 MP front camera.

Integrated fingerprint reader on the screen.

5G connectivity.

4,200 mAh battery with quick recharge.

Android 10 as an operating system with the Funtouch 10.0 layer.

Weight: 170 grams.

It will be available in China from June 6, with an exchange price of 440 euros the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity, and 494 euros the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity.

Vivo X50 Pro

8 mm thick.

6.56-inch curved screen with a Super AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2,376 x 1,080 pixels. Refresh rate of 90 Hz and HDR10 +.

Snapdragon 765G SoC with eight-core CPU and Adreno 620 GPU.

8 GB of RAM.

128GB-256GB of RAM.

Four rear cameras: 48 MP (main), 8 MP (telephoto, 5x optical zoom), 13 MP (portrait, 2x optical zoom) and 8 MP (wide angle).

Gimbal type optical stabilization system, which offers a superior result than conventional optical stabilizers.

32 MP front camera.

Integrated fingerprint reader on the screen.

5G connectivity.

4,315 mAh battery with quick recharge.

Android 10 as an operating system with the Funtouch 10.0 layer.

Weight: 180 grams.

The Vivo X50 Pro will be available from June 12 with a price of 539 euros the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity. The version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity will be priced at 592 euros.

Live X50 Pro +

8 mm thick.

6.56-inch curved screen with a Super AMOLED panel and a resolution of 2,376 x 1,080 pixels. Refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10 +.

Snapdragon 865 SoC with eight-core CPU and Adreno 650 GPU.

8GB-12GB of RAM.

256 GB of RAM.

Four rear cameras: 50 MP (main), 8 MP (telephoto, 5x optical zoom), 13 MP (portrait, 2x optical zoom) and 8 MP (wide angle).

Gimbal type optical stabilization system, which offers a superior result than conventional optical stabilizers.

32 MP front camera.

Integrated fingerprint reader on the screen.

5G connectivity.

4,315 mAh battery with quick recharge.

Android 10 as an operating system with the Funtouch 10.0 layer.

Weight: 180 grams.

It will be available in July with a price of 693 euros in its version of 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity, and 756 euros in its version of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity.