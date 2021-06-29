Vivo would be working on folding and rolling phones that would come under the NEX family | Technology

The Asian firm Vivo has registered several names that refer to terminals with folding capabilities, this could indicate that they would be working on devices with flexible screens.

Foldable and roll-up phones are the future, the arrival of terminals such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and the OPPO X 2021 has made several companies begin to register names of possible products. These movements indicate the possibility of having terminals between hands with folding or rolling characteristics.

The names that vivo has registered are: Vivo NEX Slide, Vivo NEX Fold and Vivo NEX Roll. The first has a rather peculiar name and gives a lot of play to speculation, since it can refer to a mechanism with moving parts in which a screen moves using rails or to a device with a transparent screen such as a slide.

The Vivo NEX Fold has a much more explanatory name, this could follow the lines that Samsung has marked with the Galaxy Fold. The fold or fold would be located vertically, although it would also be possible to be horizontal as in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or as the Moto Razr 5G.

As for the last registered name, this would be the Vivo NEX Roll. The last word of the name refers to the expectation of a terminal with the ability to roll up. At the moment there is no consumer device with this type of design. OPPO showed its OPPO X 2021 a few months ago and it was the closest to a terminal that the industry has been.

All this is conjecture, although what is clear is that the future is to develop terminals with flexible screens. The mobile phone sector has not yet decided on the technology or the type of fold to be called standard, so we will surely see very different and curious bets over the years. Now we just have to wait for Vivo to make his move on the board.