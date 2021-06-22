Vivo V21 5G opinions after first contact

Vivo landed on the Spanish market last October and, since then, has gradually expanded its range of devices. The last, presented in Spain this week, has been the Vivo V21 5G.

It corresponds to a mid-range smartphone, which has certain peculiarities such as, for example, the integration of two LEDs on the front to illuminate the face and thus offer better selfies in night situations.

Vivo V21 5G, technical sheet

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

159.68 x 73.9 x 7.29 mm

175 grams

SCREEN

6.44-inch AMOLED

FullHD + resolution (2,404 x 1,080 pixels)

90 Hz

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Dimensity 800U

RAM

8 GB LPDDR4

INTERNAL STORAGE

128 GB UFS 2.2

Micro SD

REAR CAMERA

64 MP OIS f / 1.9

Wide angle 8 MP f / 2.2

Macro 2 MP f / 2.4

FRONT CAMERA

44 MP f / 2.0 OIS

DRUMS

4,000 mAh

33W fast charge

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1

CONNECTIVITY

WiFi 2.4 / 5 GHz

Bluetooth 5.1

5G

4G

Gps

USB type C

OTHERS

On-screen fingerprint reader

Front double LED flash

PRICE

399.99 euros

Very thin and light, but with notch

One of the first sensations that we have felt when having the Vivo V21 5G in hand is that it is very light and thin. Indeed, their 176 grams of weight make it very handy and comfortable in the hand.

Another of the curiosities of the device is that its width changes depending on the color, in black it has a width of 7.29 mmwhile in the finish White Gradient is 7.39mm thick. The difference is that the color Sunset Dazzle, You need a bigger thickness to get that gradient effect.

The back has a gradient color in both versions. At the top left is the camera module, which protrudes from the chassis and is covered by glass. It is quite a design continuity within the brand.

In an age when it is no longer easy to distinguish between different smartphones, it is a good news that the rear is differentiated be different from other manufacturers.

The design stands out for its gradient tone and its thinness.

The front camera of 44 megapixels is located in a notch in the shape of a drop of water, a standard design in which Vivo has chosen to be conservative.

Perhaps that was the section that we liked the least. It should also be noted that LEDs are practically unnoticeable at first glance in the upper frame, and that they are placed one on each side of the camera.

Another point that we liked about this Vivo V21 5G that the On / off and lock button features a different texture which makes it very easy to recognize, without having to look at it.

AMOLED screen at 90 Hz

On this occasion, the Vivo V21 5G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel. At first glance it seems to us that it offers a chromatic variety quite typical of AMOLED panels, that is, quite faithful to reality but with a touch of saturation.

Faithful and slightly saturated colors, but brightness is missing.

However, one of the weak points of the panel we have seen in the exteriors, where we expected something more from the shine. It is true that it was sunny, but it would also have to be tested in other circumstances to see if the brightness improves.

Even though many manufacturers in this price range already make the jump to 120 Hz, we believe that 90 Hz is enough to be able to experience a very good fluidity, but with the advantage of being able to save some battery.

A hardware that surprises in the experience

The heart of the Vivo V21 5G is the Mediatek Dimensity 800 U accompanied by 8 GB RAM. Although, this device has a curiosity, and that is that it is capable of making use of up to 3 GB of internal storage to add it to its 8 GB of RAM. This way you would get 11 GB of RAM and it would be able to process demanding processes better, or so the brand assures.

Capable of going from eight to 11 GB of RAM using three of storage.

This chip is built with 7 nanometer technology and makes the V21 compatible with both 5G NSA and SA networks.

As soon as we have had the terminal in hand, we have gone directly to download one of the most demanding games from the Google Play Store, the Asphalt 9.

The truth is that we have not had much time to play several games, so we do not know if the device heats up or not, but that has shown power with one of the most demanding games.

During the time that we have been playing the terminal has worked correctly, although at some point in time we have suffered falls of frames.

Funtouch OS, clean and fast

The feeling that this new Vivo terminal has offered is that beyond the screen at 90 Hz, it shows that it is a device that works fast and whose customization layer is well optimized.

In this case it has slight additions reminiscent of its sister signature OnePlus, but with a different interface and with many pre-installed Google applications.

A customization layer based on Android 11, but will update to Android 12 in the near future.

It should be noted that despite the fact that Vivo’s customization layer is based on Android 11, the company has confirmed that the software is scheduled to be updated to Android 12, the latest version of Android available today, and to which little by little they are updating more and more terminals.

A photographic configuration without great news, except for the selfie camera

The Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera which integrates the following configuration:

Main sensor: 64 MP OIS f / 1.9

Wide angle: 8 MP f / 2.2

Macro: 2 MP f / 2.4

It should be noted that this 64 megapixel sensor It has Quad Pixel technology, so that this in itself looks limited to 16, unless you manually activate the 64 megapixel mode, where the photographs will obtain greater detail, which will be appreciated when zooming in, but logically also a greater weight.

What must be taken into account is that this sensor offers the possibility to zoom in two times with an acceptable quality, because what it does is crop the image of the main sensor. A common practice both in normal camera mode and when recording video.

Photographs with a wide variety of colors that are faithful to reality.

Photographs with the main sensor offer a realistic color variety, but in this contact we have missed some definition and sharpness.

Main sensor

2x zoom

Here you can see another photograph taken with the main sensor:

The front sensor that it mounts is made of 44 megapixels And, even though we haven’t been able to test the selfie camera in night-time situations, where the LED spotlights it includes would make a lot of sense, in daylight situations, photographs with the front camera obtain a good result, Although despite having the beauty mode deactivated, this device gives the skin a slight porcelain effect.

The bokeh effect, or portrait mode, can be adjusted by software, making it more or less aggressive. The clipping is not good around the head.

Bokeh effect

As we say, the tests we have carried out are very superficial and we have to wait for the complete review to see in depth how it behaves.

In this case we have recorded both in 1080p at 30 fps and at the maximum resolution offered, which in this case has been to 4K at 30 fps.

The audio on both takes leaves a lot to be desired, even though image stabilization is good it lacks sharpness and a somewhat wider chromatic variety.

4K day test:

Test day 1080p:

Vivo V21 5G, the mobile with which the company seeks to gain a foothold in the mid-range

The Vivo V21 is a fairly complete smartphone. This time we tell you about our user experience of just a few minutes, but we will have to wait for the analysis to thoroughly test each of its sections.

It is true that, on paper, it has a worse value for money than other devices in the same price range. Especially for its processor, which although it is true has surprised us first, there are devices that offer more powerful chips at the same price.

Despite this, it is a different smartphone, something that is very difficult to say nowadays where almost all mobiles have physically invisible differences.

It is available in two colors at a price of 349.99 euros in Spain in different stores from June 23 or 24, date yet to be confirmed by the company.