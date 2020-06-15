While we wait for Vivo to launch its first terminals in Spain, the company continues to fill in the gaps in its catalog of devices in the rest of the world. The last to arrive is the I live V19 Neo, a new mid-range with Snapdragon 675.
The Vivo V19 Neo is a slightly more modest version of the Vivo V19 that we knew a few months ago, without quick charge and with a Snapdragon 6 series, but which maintains the AMOLED display with integrated fingerprint reader and the quad camera.
Vivo V19 Neo datasheet
I live V19 Neo
screen
AMOLED 6.44 “
Full HD +
Dimensions and weight
159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54 mm
176 g.
Processor
Snapdragon 675
RAM
8 GB
Storage
128 GB
Frontal camera
32 MP f / 2.45
Rear camera
48 MP f / 1.8
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
2 MP f / 2.4 macro
Drums
4500 mAh
Fast charging 18W
Operating system
Android 10
Funtouch OS 10
Connectivity
LTE
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C
Minijack
Others
Fingerprint reader on the screen
Price
From 318 euros to the exchange
AMOLED screen and quad camera
If you are familiar with the Vivo V19 that we knew a few months ago, this Vivo V19 Neo is practically the same but with a series of adjustments focused on lowering its price. On the screen, at least, there aren’t many changes. It’s a panel 6.44-inch AMOLED, with Full HD + resolution and the fingerprint reader under its surface.
The most obvious difference is in the front camera, which on the Vivo V19 Neo has a single 32-megapixel lens, while on the normal Vivo V19 it was accompanied by another 8-megapixel lens. The front camera is also drilled into the screen, in the upper right corner.
As for the main cameras at the rear, there are no changes. Vivo is betting on what is becoming the standard for this 2020 as far as mid-range mobiles with a quad camera are concerned: a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle and two 2 MP sensors, one for bokeh and one for macro photography.
Snapdragon 675 and 4,500 mAh battery
The power of the Vivo V19 Neo is borne by the Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm, a processor launched two years ago, but that we saw as the protagonist in much of the mid-range last year. It comes well-paired with 8GB of RAM and storage is available in a single 128GB variant.
As for the battery, the Vivo V19 Neo mounts a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh -the same as the normal Vivo V19- although in this case the load is 9V2A, that is, fast charging of 18W instead of 33W. I live V19. The terminal has a USB-C connector and minijack.
Versions and prices of the Vivo V19 Neo
The Vivo V19 Neo has been officially announced in the Philippines, where it has been released in a single version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and in two colors: Crystal White and Admiral Blue. Its official price is 17,999 Philippine pesos, about 318 euros to change.
