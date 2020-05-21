Vivo continues to increase the ranks of its IQOO sub-brand with a more gamer focus. The last to arrive is the new Vivo IQOO Z1, a new high-end that unveils the most powerful MediaTek processor, the Dimensity 1000+.

The Vivo IQOO Z1 bets everything on raw power and its screen, with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Technically it is a high-end mobile, despite the fact that its price, in exchange, does not even reach 300 euros.

Vivo IQOO Z1 data sheet

I live IQOO Z1

screen

LCD 6.57 “

Full HD +

144 Hz

Dimensions and weight

163.97 x 75.53 x 8.93 mm

194 g

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+

RAM

6/8 GB

Storage

128/256 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Drums

4500 mAh

44W fast charge

Operating system

Android 10

IQOO UI

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC



USB-C



Minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader on the side

Stereo speakers

Price

From 282 euros to change

The first with Dimensional 1000+

Like the rest of the mobiles in its series, the Vivo IQOO Z1 is predominantly a mobile focused on games, despite the fact that its appearance is not as quirky as other terminals with the same purpose. It is a normal looking mobile, but capabilities designed to make gaming sessions more enjoyable.

Obviously, games need power, and there the Vivo IQOO debuts the most powerful MediaTek processor to date, the new Dimensity 1000+ with four 2.6 GHz cores and another four at 2 GHz. This processor comes from 5G SA and NSA connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6. It is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, depending on versions.

Another important aspect in games is the screen. In the Vivo IQOO Z1 we have a 6.57-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution and a screen refresh rate of 144 Hz, the highest to date and the maximum supported by the Dimensity 1000+. The camera incorporates the front camera in a perforation in one of its corners.

This front camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels and an aperture of f / 2.0. Behind, the Vivo IQOO Z1 bets on a triple combination with a 48-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

As for the battery, we have a capacity of 4,500 mAh with support for 44W fast charge. The terminal is complete with stereo speakers on the top and bottom, NFC connectivity, Multi-Turbo 3.5 and a cooling system to prevent it from overheating during gaming sessions.

Versions and prices of the Vivo IQOO Z1

The Vivo IQOO Z1 is currently official in China, where it has been released for sale in three RAM and storage configurations. There are two colors available, both with gradients: light blue and dark blue. These are their prices.

Live IQOO Z1 6 + 128 GB: 2198 yuan, about 283 euros to change.

Live IQOO Z1 8 + 128 GB: 2498 yuan, about 321 euros to change.

Live IQOO Z1 8 + 256 GB: 2798 yuan, about 360 euros to change.

