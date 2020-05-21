I live, who already announced that will also enter Spain, is working on a new device that will use stabilization that will feature a mobile camera with a stabilization never seen. Its about Live X50, a device that has shown both its design and the image stabilization of its camera to see in several videos published on the Weibo social network, and collected from The Verge.

The company presented in the framework of the Mobile World Congress 2020 to publicize the I live APEX 2020, a prototype that shows the technological advances made by the company over the past year and which includes gimbal enabled stabilization. A radical camera technology that will come to the Vivo X50, the new smartphone of the company that has shown this feature in a series of videos. In one of them you can see the lens of the smartphone’s camera in motion, capturing stable videos and photos without blurring.

The videos offer a better view of the Vivo X50’s camera design, revealing a fourth square-shaped chamber which, presumably, is a periscope lens. Therefore, it is expected that the company’s new smartphone will also offer an improved long-range zoom. On the other hand, in another video published by Vivo it is also suggested that gimbal-style stabilization will allow for better shots in low light.

We recommend you | The VIVO APEX 2020 is a beast with an on-screen camera and ultra-fast wireless charging.

Vivo X5 series will feature gimbal-style stabilization

Gimbal-style stabilization of the Vivo X50 allows the phone to shutter stay open even longer than traditional optical image stabilization, something that can be seen in one of the videos shared by the company itself on the popular Chinese social network. In the same way, it should be noted that Vivo refers to the terminal like X5 series, so it is to be expected that they will see more than one smartphone of this family.

Of course, it remains to be seen if this technology would have a place in all X5 series phones. Some devices of which at the moment hardly any details are known, although it is rumored that they will come with a 50-megapixel main sensor. For the moment there is only wait until June 1, date in which Vivo will officially announce the X5 series, to know all the details, features and specifications of this device.

Follow Andro4all