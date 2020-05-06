The economic downturn scenario, resulting from the necessary social isolation initiatives to contain the advance of the Covid-19 pandemic, partially impacted the evolution of Telefônica Brasil (Vivo) financial results in the first quarter of the year. However, the company ends the period with a significant growth in fiber services – whether for broadband or TV – and in mobile postpaid, guaranteeing Vivo the market leadership in both segments.

Vivo grew 6.6% in its broadband revenue, mainly influenced by fiber gains, which increased 43.3% in relation to the first quarter of 2019, representing 42.4% in total broadband revenue. The volume of fiber accesses also maintained a positive trajectory and ended the quarter with an increase of 30.4%, with approximately 175 thousand new additions, totaling 2.7 million customers. In the mobile business, accesses grew 1.7%, with a market share of 33% recorded in March this year. Postpaid continues to stand out and had a 6.6% growth in accesses, representing 58.5% of the total mobile accesses in the segment, with a market share of 39%.

“We present a consistent result, combining efficiency gains with significant investment in the best digital connection technologies, fundamental for our customers to work, study, have fun and interact with family and friends from their homes. The current situation reinforces the essentiality of our services for people’s lives. Despite the scenario of uncertainties and challenges ahead, we will continue to invest in Brazil, ensuring an infrastructure with more 4.5G coverage and fiber, helping all of our customers to perform their functions and carry out activities from anywhere, “says Christian Gebara, president of Vivo. The company has reinforced the data transmission capacity of its fixed and mobile network since the beginning of social isolation and is prepared to meet the potential additional demand for connection. “Today we have the capacity to double the number of fiber customers,” says Gebara.

Vivo’s investments, during the first quarter, totaled R $ 1.6 billion, about 15% of net operating revenue, focusing on the expansion of the fiber network, which, in the quarter, reached 22 more cities – reaching 186 municipalities -, and in the expansion of 4.5G coverage, present in 1.3 thousand cities It is worth noting that the company has a long-term commitment to Brazil. Between 1998 and 2017, Vivo invested around R $ 400 billion (corrected) to build one of the most advanced telecommunications infrastructures in the world. Last year, the company recorded a historical investment of almost R $ 9 billion. In 2020, it will continue with investments in fiber expansion and 4.5G mobile coverage and capacity.

More efficiency and higher cash generation

Recurring EBITDA – earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization – also increased and reached R $ 4.4 billion, which represents an increase of 1.6% in relation to the same previous period, reaching a margin of 40.9%. According to Vivo, this increase is due to effective measures of cost efficiency, digitalization and strategy, with a focus on investments in higher value businesses.

The company’s net profit reached more than R $ 1.1 billion, a 14% drop in the annual comparison due to higher tax costs and higher depreciation expenses. Free cash flow, on the other hand, grew 82% in the annual comparison and reached R $ 2.1 billion, influenced by the EBITDA growth and lower operational cash disbursements. Also contributing to the free cash flow was the deferral of the term for the payment of the fees of the Telecommunications Inspection Fund (Fistel) based on a Provisional Measure issued by the Federal Government.

Excluding depreciation and amortization expenses, recurring operating costs fell 3.3%, reaching R $ 6.4 billion, in the period when inflation was 3.3% (IPCA-12M). This drop was influenced by the evolution in the simplification and digitalization initiatives, and by lower costs with handset sales.

“Even in a scenario of economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have grown in high-potential segments, with cost efficiency through greater digitalization of our relationship with the customer and the automation of our processes. Additionally, with a management disciplined financial sector, we have strongly evolved Free Cash Flow “, points out Vivo’s Vice President of Finance, David Melcon.

New habits

During this period of social isolation, Vivo continues to encourage sales through its e-commerce, which is constantly being improved to become the company’s main distribution channel in the coming years. Throughout the first quarter, online sales for fiber services represented 24% of the total for this segment and 17% for sales of mobile services.

This process of digitizing customer habits is also reflected in the performance of e-care platforms. Meu Vivo has become the main service platform, with more than 70 million accesses per month and 16 million unique users. Aura – the company’s artificial intelligence – is evolving to be the most advanced and relevant channel of interaction with customers, responding in a personalized way about services, data consumption, account, recharge and other questions with more than 90% accuracy.

Vivo consolidates fiber leadership

The positive results in fiber – constant every quarter – partially offset the 3.6% reduction in fixed net revenue in the period. As in previous quarters, the drop in fixed services revenue was directly influenced by the reduction in fixed voice and pay TV revenues – mainly in DTH technology, which had its commercialization discontinued -, but was partially offset by the already noted positive evolution in broadband and the performance of corporate data and ICT revenue, which grew 13.8% due to the good performance of revenues from new B2B services, such as data, security, cloud, IT services and equipment sales.

In the pay TV segment, revenue decreased by 10% in the quarter due to the more selective strategy for the service, with the closure of sales of the satellite TV service (DTH) and with a total focus on IPTV technology, whose revenue grew 29.3% started to contribute 61% of all TV revenue. In this vein, IPTV also continues with a consistent increase in accesses, with an increase of 22%, when compared to the first quarter of last year.

In the mobile segment, focus on postpaid

In mobile, the total number of accesses was 74.7 million, an increase of 1.7% over the same period of the previous year, with a market share of 33%. In postpaid, Vivo continues to grow consistently, with 43.7 million accesses, which represents an increase of 6.6% in relation to the first quarter of 2019. There were 551 thousand net adds from January to March, in this segment.

Vivo remains the leader in 4G terminals, with 32% of the Brazilian market, legitimizing Vivo’s strategy centered on digital data and services.

Postpaid revenue grew 0.3%, influenced by the lower level of commercial activity in the period, as a result of Covid-19 and by the higher price increase applied to the customer base of the Controle plans in the same period of the previous year. Total mobile net revenue remained stable in the first quarter, impacted by the lower volume of handset sales in the last two weeks of March, due to the beginning of social isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reducing its revenue by 2.9% .

In the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) market, the access base continues to expand strongly and reached more than 10.4 million connected devices in March this year, an increase of 19.8% compared to the previous year. The company remains the leader in the Brazilian M2M connections market with a 40.4% market share, according to Anatel.

Action against the new coronavirus

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vivo has been acting consistently to help the population. The company adopted all the recommendations presented by the Ministry of Health and instructed 33,000 direct employees in Brazil to follow the suggested practices. A good part of the company (about 20 thousand people) is in its home office, including the call center operation. The Virtual Emergency Service-Telemedicine service was made available to employees and their dependents in the health plan.

Vivo joined the “Não Demita” movement that emphasizes the importance of preserving jobs in this challenging time for everyone. And to support Brazilians who need to work from home, have access to the internet to study or have entertainment via cell phone or TV, Vivo has prepared a series of actions, such as internet bonuses on cell phone plans and access to free applications. In addition, Vivo Play has more than 100 open channels, according to each programmer. For corporate customers, Vivo Empresas will not discount the use of collaboration tools from the data franchise, such as Teams, from Microsoft, and Webex, from Cisco.

Vivo CEO tells how the company deals with the pandemic

Delinquent customers also count on Vivo at this sensitive time. They can split the account up to ten times without interest, without fines, and have an extra 15-day bonus for using any contracted service, if they are not yet in a total blocking period.

Using Big Data, together with other operators, Vivo is supporting state and municipal governments in combating Covid-19, offering mobility heat maps based on aggregated data and respecting data privacy policies and laws.

Through the Telefónica Vivo Foundation, access to digital content was intensified for the continuing education of educators and students, with free courses during the period of closure of public schools in the country. Online platforms provide content for teachers, parents and students to complement their home study routine. The Foundation also supports the food security program conducted by the NGO Comunitas, starting with 20 thousand students from public schools in Minas Gerais, whose families are not covered by the Bolsa Família program.