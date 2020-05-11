Professional phones don’t have to be ugly. Vivo demonstrates this with the new Vivo G1, a new series for business and government environments that debuts with 5G connectivity and the Samsung Exynos 980 on board.

The Vivo G1 is technically not a game to play, although unlike other business mobiles, we have a normal design and not “ruggedized”, well loaded with power and with a 48 MP Quad Camera.

Vivo G1 datasheet

I live G1

screen

AMOLED 6.44 “

Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

161.5 x 74.4 x 8.68 mm

181 g.

Processor

Exynos 980

RAM

8 GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

32 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.79

8 MP wide angle f / 2.2

2 MP macro f / 2.4

2 MP bokeh f / 2.4

Drums

4500 mAh

Fast charging 18W

Operating system

Android 10

Funtouch OS 10

Connectivity

5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth



NFC



USB-C



Minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Business management functions

Price

From 454 euros to change

Vivo repeats with the Exynos 980

Vivo debuts in this of business-centric mobiles with the new Vivo G1, a terminal whose appearance and specifications do not differ too much from other premium mid-range that we have known in recent weeks. In its interior Vivo repeats with the Exynos 980, after integrating it also in the Vivo S6.

The Vivo G1 mounts a screen 6.44-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and that integrates the fingerprint reader inside. At the top of it is the front camera, embedded in the drop-shaped notch. This front camera is 32 megapixels and with an aperture of f / 2.0.

Behind, the Vivo G1 includes a four lens camera in a centered and circular module. The main sensor is 48-megapixel f / 1.79, an 8-megapixel wide angle and two additional 2-megapixel sensors: one for macro photography and one for bokeh.

It is a 5G mobile, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, a battery with a more than acceptable capacity of 4,500 mAh and fast charging of 18W with a USB-C cable. It is noteworthy that the terminal has both minijack and NFC.

For companies, the Vivo G1 bets not so much on exclusive hardware, but more on software. The mobile can carry two systems isolated from each other with a profile to work and other personal, in addition to integrating various terminal management solutions for business environments, with full control over what is allowed and what is not and a laser engraving on the back included in the price. Each company can also customize the appearance of wallpapers, animations, ringtones and more.

Versions and prices of the Vivo G1

The Vivo G1 has been unveiled in China as a business solution, and it is unclear whether it will reach other regions. The terminal will be customizable for each company, although in principle it seems that it will only be sold in black and with a version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The company lists two prices, although the difference between the two models is not clear:

I live G1: 3498 yuan, about 455 euros to change.

Live G1 Police Edition: 4498 yuan, about 585 euros to change.

