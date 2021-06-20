Vivo enters the Austrian and Serbian markets | News | Market

Alive has expanded its presence to the Austrian and Serbian markets, just in time for the championships of the UEFA EURO 2020. Company representatives had the opportunity to once again highlight the commitment to European consumers, in addition to demonstrating the shared passion for the sporting event held this summer and presenting the launch of the brand in new countries with the help of online initiatives. created to publicize the brand and its product line.

Vivo enters the Austrian and Serbian markets.

“We are delighted to be able to tell Servus and Zdravo to the Austrian and Serbian media and consumers, as well as officially introducing ourselves and publicizing the differentiating approach of vivo and the new devices that will soon be available to future consumers. We are now greeting for the first time and with great enthusiasm from the pitch of the long-awaited UEFA EURO 2020, but also as we grow across Europe, guided by our philosophy to do the right thing and do it well. ” Denny Deng, Vice President and President of European Business Live.

UEFA EURO 2020

The recently announced vivo X60 Pro 5G is the official smartphone of the championship UEFA EURO 2020 and is also included in the new campaign “To Perfect Moments”. It is the brand’s first smartphone as a result of the strategic collaboration established with ZEISS, and it has an image system designed jointly with this company, which allows consumers to capture perfect snapshots. Within the collaboration program, both have also created vivo ZEISS Imaging Lab to innovate in the future of mobile imaging.

Balance of the first months in Europe

Vivo established its European headquarters in November 2019 and has since grown to a team of more than 80 people of 16 different nationalities. Just a few months ago, in February 2021, vivo started its operations in the Czech Republic and Romania and has already received a great reception from business partners, the media and consumers.

“Since we took our first step into international markets in 2014, we have been committed to providing our customers with new quality experiences and robust performance cameras. We always keep the consumer in mind in everything we do, and we are a brand appreciated by 400 million people worldwide, and we are confident that we will soon start making new friends in the Austrian and Serbian markets as well, “Deng concluded.